Obituaries » Richard W. Lee

Burial Date: January 29, 2023 Gloria Dei Lutheran Church 2718 Dixie Highway Lakeside Park, KY 41017 Jan. 29, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 54 times















Richard “Dick” Wayne Lee, 69, of Lakeside Park, KY, passed away on Wednesday January 18, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY, surrounded by his loving family. He earned a Master’s of Political Science from the University of Iowa and was a member of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity. Dick was a chemist and worked for Silmar Resins for 25 years.

He loved to invent things including glow-in-the-dark resin projects, gutter systems, inappropriate songs, and innovative ways to wear glasses and drink coffee. He loved his family dearly and kept them all entertained, leaving lots of “Dick stories” for the generations to come.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilmer and Nora Lee; his siblings, Artell Lee, Lorraine Granzow, Nona Hanson, and Marcia Johnson.

Dick leaves behind his loving daughters, Bianca (Jeremy) Lee and Chelsa (Chuck) Burke; and his grandchildren, Annabelle and Charlie Burke, Jessica Long, and Hunter, Norah, and Maverick Lee.

He is also survived by his beloved nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life for Dick will be on Sunday, January 29th at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to: The American Cancer Society