Obituaries » Richard W. Jewell

Burial Date: January 13, 2020

Richard William Jewell 45 of Owen County passed away 1/7/20 He is preceded in death by his father Ricky Jewell and step father James Scherder, He leaves behind His mother Terry Scherder Of Crittenden, Sister Mary Harmeling of Owen CO. Brother James Scherder (Sheila) Corinth. His children include Hope Thompson 25 of Latonia, Gabrielle Jewell 21 of Latonia, Christian Joel 16 of Latonia, Brooklyn Kraus 16 of Covington, Lucas Reynolds 10 of Cincinnati and two stepchildren Autumn Reynolds 24 and Destiny Heart 21 followed by four grandchildren and last but not least a brother in every sense of the word Thomas “Tom Tom” Boles. His passions were music and family. Visitation will be held on Monday January 13, 2020 from 12:00pm – 1:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. A Graveside Services will follow at 1:30pm at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell.