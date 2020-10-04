Obituaries » Richard T. Webb

Burial Date: October 10, 2020

Richard T. “Dick” Webb, age 83, of Independence, KY, passed away at home with his family by his side on Sunday, October, 4, 2020. Dick was a U.S. Navy veteran and a charter member of Grace Baptist Church in Independence. An HVAC serviceman with B&B Heating, Plumbing, and Air Conditioning for 36 years, Dick earned his master HVAC contractor license, before retiring in 1999. Later, he went on to work for KW Mechanical for several years. Dick gave of his time and knowledge to anyone who asked and he helped several companies get started. From 1983 to 1985, he taught at Northern Kentucky Vocational school in the evenings. He will always be remembered as a kind and considerate man.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Rel Day; brothers, Robert Cooper, John Kaltenback, and Jr. “Earl” Day; and sister, Janet Jones. He is survived by his beloved wife (one week shy of 60 years), Esther Ashcraft Webb; sons, Richard “Ric” Webb and Wade Webb; brother Bill Willett (Joan); and sisters, Sylvia Spegal (Bill) and Mollee Milner (Dave).

Visitation will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with his memorial service beginning at 5 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Due to the current Covid-19 state mandates, occupancy will be limited to 50% of normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing and requiring the wearing of face masks. Interment will be at Independence Cemetery.