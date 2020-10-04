Obituaries » Richard S. Leigh

Services for Rick will be held at the convenience of the family.

Obituary Viewed 15 times















Richard Spencer Leigh, 73, of Burlington, KY, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY.

Rick was a raceing official for over 50 years, an avid golfer and a Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Harold K. Leigh (TUBBY) AND Ella Maley Leigh.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Amy Leigh; his son, Tyler Picklesimer of Edgewood, KY; his daughters, Raina Baize of Lexington, KY, and Harmony (Dave) Myres of Hebron, KY; and his siblings, Linda Bebout and Joe (Linda) Leigh.

Rick also leaves behind his grandchildren, Tanner and Bailey Baize.

Services for Rick will be held at the convenience of the family.