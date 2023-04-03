Obituaries » Richard R. Wagner

Burial Date: April 7, 2023 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike BURLINGTON, KY 41005 April 7, 5 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 45 times















Richard “Rich” R. Wagner, 74, of Burlington, KY passed away at the University of Cincinnati Hospital in the early morning hours of Monday, April 3, 2023. Rich was born in Covington, KY on July 12, 1948, to the late Raymond and Laverne Mai Wagner.

Rich grew up in Covington, KY. He graduated from Covington Catholic High School in the class of 1966. Rich proudly served his country in the United States Airforce National Guard for several years. He was an IT Mainframe operations manager at Kroger for many years before he retired. Having such a strong work ethic like Rich did, he didn’t stay retired for long. He went back to work for VASCOR Transport as a truck driver. He loved driving his truck and helping people out wherever he could. Rich had a big heart and loved his family fiercely. He was happy when he knew he was making others happy first. Rich had a kind soul and was very compassionate when it came to his grandkids. He had a special relationship with all of them. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, and vacationing to the beaches in Florida. He was a loving, giving, and humble guy who will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Raymond and Laverne Wagner.

Those left here to carry on his great legacy are his children Rich (Terisa) Wagner, Tina (Matt) Trumble, Lance (Kathy) Wagner, Lindsey (Joey) Svatba; grandchildren Lola, Cecilia, Zach, Alexis, Whitney, London, Elliot, Cole, Avory, Sage and seven great-grandchildren. Rich also leaves behind his loving companion and partner, Debbie Ligon-Louden of seventeen years, her grandson Jayden Louden who was like a son to Rich; stepchildren JR Ligon, Hubert (Patrice) Ligon, Victoria Louden; step-grandchildren Avery, Anne, Sophie; four siblings Sharon Scheper, Patti Brungs, Raymond Wagner, Gary Wagner; special uncle Don Mai, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of wonderful friends.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023, to celebrate Rich’s life from 3:00-5:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A funeral service will immediately follow where military honors will be rendered. The family invites all guests to stay for a celebration in Linnemann Event Center at the funeral home following the service from 6:00- 8:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Rich’s name to the Redwood School & Rehabilitation Center 71 Orphanage Road Ft. Mitchell Kentucky 41017. Rich was such a kind and giving man, he was an organ donor. Rich donated his organs when he passed away to help save and better the quality of another’s life.