Richard R. Hurd

Burial Date: January 5, 2022 A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2021, at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 822 York Street, Newport, Kentucky from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM with service beginning at 12:00 pm. A brief graveside service and honor guard gun salute will be immediately following at Evergreen Cemetery, 25 Alexandria Pike, Southgate, Kentucky.

Richard Roswell Hurd, age 96, of Newport, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Christ Hospital, surrounded by his children. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years Faith Marie Hurd {nee Craycraft} and son Steven Hurd. Born March 26, 1925, in Mt Adams, Ohio, Richard was the son of the late Harold and Marie Hurd {nee Adcock}.

Richard is survived by daughters Carol Ray, Sharon Feiler, Brenda Gunnels, and Patricia Larson, and his son Richard D. Hurd, as well as 11 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and several step-great grandchildren.

He attended and graduated Newport High School where he graduated in 1945 and was voted Best Musician by his peers.

Desiring to serve his country, Richard enlisted in the US Navy Reserves in 1947 where he was also a member of the prestigious US Naval Reserve Band and played his much beloved trombone. In July 1949, he traveled to Norfolk, Virginia to board the Aircraft Carrier USS Franklin Delano Roosevelt to participate in training exercises where they traveled up and down the Atlantic Coast to patrol. He was assigned to the engine room, 5 decks below. While on furlough they docked at Pier 69 in New York. He served for 3 years during the Korean War being honorably discharged in 1950.

In 1956, Richard met his future wife Faith on a blind date set up by Faith’s sister Grace. He always commented that “By Grace I found Faith”. They married on February 23, 1957.

Richard worked for over 30 years at 5/3 Bank in Cincinnati, Ohio until he retired.

Richard had a passion for life which was fueled by his Christian beliefs. He loved music and sharing the word of God with everyone he met. He enjoyed traveling with his family and often took his 6 children camping and to Florida once a year to visit his mother, father and brother and spend time at the beach. Later in life he enjoyed trips with the Young at Heart group at Calvary Baptist Church and the senior group at First Baptist Church and was involved in both Church’s’ choirs and orchestra where he played trombone. He served as a Sunday School Teacher at First Baptist Church as well. Richard was also involved in serving in the community by being an active volunteer teaching music at a local organization as well as being a member of The Buena Vista neighborhood group which included serving the local schools.

Richard will be dearly missed by his family, but they are comforted by the Bible verse he leaned on when Faith passed away. 2 Corinthians 5:8. “We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.”

