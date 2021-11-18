Obituaries » Richard R. Alley

Richard Ronald Alley, of Ludlow, KY passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the age of 73.

He was born in Dayton, KY on October 27, 1948. Rick worked in construction as a general contractor until his retirement. In his spare time, he often enjoyed tinkering around with anything he could get his hands on, collecting just about everything, watching NASCAR and listening to music. His greatest joy, however, came from spending time with his family who he cherished deeply.

Preceding Rick in death were his parents; a daughter, Tammie Floyd and several siblings.

Those left surviving to carry on Rick’s legacy include his loving and faithful wife of 41 years, Alicia Alley; children, Rick (Stacy) Alley and Lindsay Edwards; sisters, Michelle Dziech and Debbie Lussi; half-brother, Kenny Alley; step-siblings, Judy Vollner, Carol Daughtee and Mike Daughtee; grandchildren, Taylor Howard, Evan Howard, Ethan Floyd, Ian Alley, Anna Alley, Logan Floyd, Lilly Edwards and Jack Alley; as well as several other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Rick’s family in care of Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home or by clicking on the red donate button below.