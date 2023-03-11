Obituaries » Richard P. Kamphaus

Burial Date: March 15, 2023 Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption March 15, 11 a.m.

Richard Peter Kamphaus, age 83. Resident of Ft. Wright, KY. Passed to his Eternal home on March 11, 2023 at the Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, OH. He was a purchasing agent for the Kroger Company and Federated Department store former member of Blessed Sacrament Church Choir. He is survived by his beloved wife Linda Anne Gibson Kamphaus; sons Julis and Daniel Kamphaus and daughters Susie (German) Cabrera and Julie (Al) Sarp and several grandchildren: Visitation Wednesday, March 15th from 9:45AM until 10:45AM at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, 1130 Madison Avenue, Covington, KY. with Mass of Chrisitain Burial 11:00AM at the Cathedral, Interment Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY serving his family. Memorials may be made to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society