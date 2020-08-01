Obituaries » Richard P. Broering

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: August 22, 2020 St. Mary of the Assumption Church 8246 E. Main St. Alexandria, KY 41001 Aug. 22, 12 p.m.

With great sadness the family of Richard Paul Broering Sr. announces his passing on August 1, 2020 at the age of 88. Richard was born in Cincinnati, Ohio son of the late Harry J. and Clara D. Broering and brother of the late Harry J. Broering Jr. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marlene: two sons, Richard Jr. (Rachel) and Stephen (Christy); two daughters, Connie Ann (David) Foutch and Carolyn (Steve) Berberich; grandchildren (11): Amanda, Josiah, Katelyn, Jacob, Caleb, Rebekah, Matthew, Joseph, Mark, Katie and Anna; great grandchildren (8): Eli, Eva, Sarah Beth, Paisley, Lane, Rose, Heidi and Abigail.

Richard lived in Delhi Township, attended elementary school at Our Lady of Victory and went on to graduate from Elder High School. Richard attended the University of Cincinnati with a track of Business Administration. At UC he was active in ROTC and a member of the UC pistol shooting club. Before finishing college, he joined the Army and was stationed in Ft. Knox. After the Army, Richard worked 39 years for Wendling Printing Company in the sales of print advertising. Richard was a longtime member of the Cincinnati Industrial Advertisers.

Richard always had a love of the outdoors so in 1972 he and Marlene purchased a farm on which to raise their family. He loved driving his tractor and his Jeep all over the land. Richard had a love of springtime and all it promises of new life for the wildflowers and animals both large and small. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Alexandria, Kentucky. Richard and his sons took many trips to visit relatives and friends in South Dakota and Montana and to enjoy the beauty of the prairies and mountains that he so loved. Richard and Marlene enjoyed traveling to Florida along with many other areas throughout the US and Canada. The Visitation will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 10 AM to 11:45 AM followed by the Funeral Mass at 12:00 PM at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8246 East Main Street Alexandria, KY 41001. Interment with Military Honors will immediately follow at St. Stephen Cemetery Chapel, 1523 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Masks are required and social distancing standards apply. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to Northern Kentucky Right to Life or St. Mary’s Legacy Campaign.