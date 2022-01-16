Obituaries » Richard M. Young, Sr.

Richard Maurice Young Sr., 73, of Florence, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. He was born June 3, 1948, in Cincinnati, a son of the late Maurice L. Young and Gladys E. Hehemann Young. He was an Army Veteran serving in Vietnam, and was a life member of the V.F.W. Post 6095 in Latonia; a member of the American Legion in Elsmere and heavily involved in the Military Order of the Cootie. He is survived by his wife, Christina Marie Bernitt Young whom he married May 25, 2008; one son, Eric Young (Kelly); two daughters, Amanda Madgett (Mark) and Megan McIntyre (Molly); and one granddaughter, Ember McIntyre. There will be a visitation for family and friends Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 11-1 PM at Floral Hills Funeral Home, with entombment to follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.