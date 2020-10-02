Obituaries » Richard L. Yutze

Burial Date: October 8, 2020 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Newport 835 York St. Newport, KY 41071 Oct. 8, 11 - 11:45 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 12 times















Richard L. Yutze, 68, of Walton, KY passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020.

Richard was a Regional Manager with Case Credit for the eastern half of the United States. He was a member of the New England Masonic Lodge #4, Worthington, OH.

Richard was born January 24, 1952 in Covington, KY to the late Louis Yutze and Juanita (nee: Boden) Yutze.

Richard is survived by his Wife, Patrice “Beth” Yutze, Son, Jason Richard (Lisa) Yutze, Daughter, Terri Elizabeth (Zach) Fleener, Grandchildren, Elias Fleener, Alexander, Jeremiah & Jacob Yutze, & Emerson Fleener.

Visitation 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home, 835 York Street, Newport, KY. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Rev. J. Martin Westermeyer, officiating. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House, 404 Colley Ave., Norfolk, VA 23507.