Obituaries » Richard J. Wiener, Sr.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Richard Joseph Wiener Sr., 92 of Union, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Madonna Manor in Villa Hills.

He was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Walton. Richard was a Korean War Air Force Veteran, and a self-employed owner of Dick Wiener Shoe Repair in Erlanger. He was a former member of the Erlanger Lions Club and the Erlanger Auxiliary Police Department from 1962-1972. Richard enjoyed watching westerns and golden era movies on television.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Joseph and Anna Marie (Quint) Wiener; and a sister, Betty Zerhusen.

Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Jo Ann Mary (Bohman) Wiener; sons, Richard Joseph (Melissa) Wiener Jr. and David (Kathy) Wiener; daughters, Mary (Tim) Sattler and Theresa (Ray) Wright; sister, Jo Ann Vandembrink; grandchildren, David (Tessa) Wiener, Timothy Sattler, Raymond (Tonya) Wright, Jerry Sattler, Elizabeth (Charles) Bach, Jamie Wright, and Anna Wiener; and great grandchildren, Hudson, Dominic, Lennox, and Juliana.

