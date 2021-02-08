Obituaries » Richard J. Sievers

Burial Date: February 13, 2021 St Patrick's Church 3250 Mills Rd Independence, KY 41051 Feb. 13, 11 a.m.

Richard “Rocket” J. Sievers of Covington, KY passed away on February 8, 2021 at the age of 68. Rocket had a successful 39-year career at Drees Homes as a community builder. He loved boating, golfing, Jimmy Buffett, and spending time with his grandkids, friends and family. Rocket enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren in numerous sporting events. He had great time serving beer at concerts at River Bend during the summers and was very popular amongst patrons. Rocket spent many years volunteering and bringing joy to others during the holiday season.

He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth (Babette) Sievers; his children, Timothy (Natalie) Sievers, Jennifer (Matthew) Wilson, Laura Sievers; grandsons, Jackson and David Sievers and Parker and Brody Wilson; siblings, Charlene (Jerry) Fey, Terry (Maggie) Sievers, Nancy (Dave) Reed, Don (Sherri) Sievers, Donna (Jim) White; and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irma and Paul Sievers.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick Church, 3285 Mills Rd. Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Livestream of the Mass will be available at St. Patrick Church’s website: https://www.stpatrickchurch.us/ If desired, memorial donations may be made in Rocket’s name to Northern Kentucky Special Olympics, PO Box 393, Florence, KY 41022 or DCCH Center for Children and Families, 75 Orphanage Rd. Fort Mitchell, KY 41017.