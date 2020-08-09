Obituaries » Richard J. Merman

Richard J. “Dick” Merman, Sr., 83, of Cold Spring, received his angel wings on Sunday, August 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the owner of D & D Metal Supply and Merman Sheet Metal. He was a member of St. Joseph Church, Knights of Columbus and Dayton Yacht Club. His legacy was his houseboat he built to enjoy with his family. He was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Menke) Merman. He was preceded in death by his wives, Carol (Bevis) Merman and Ruthie Vogt; brothers, Don and Dan Merman. He is survived by his daughter, Kim (Jon) French; sons, Rick (Phyllis), Tom (late Sherry), Tim (Mitzi), Scott (Teresa) and Kirk (Kelly) Merman; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Claire Merman; nieces and nephews. Visitation 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Thursday, August 13 at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring with Mass following at 11:00 am. Burial in St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or the American Cancer Society, 4540 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Online condolences to dmefuneral.com. Due to Covid 19, guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing regulations.