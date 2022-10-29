Obituaries » Richard H. Rensing

Burial Date: November 3, 2022 348 Dudley Road Edgewood, KY 41017 Nov. 3, 7 p.m.

Richard H. “Dick” Rensing. Passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the age of 83 years old. Dick is survived by his wife, Peggy Rensing (nee Punch); children, Doug (Jenny) Rensing, Karen (Jim) Rennekamp, Jeff (Stephanie) Rensing and Mark (Emily) Rensing; grandchildren, Alex & Lara Rensing, Drew, Mitchell, Maleah & Luke Rensing, Tara, Danielle and Tyler Rennekamp. Dick was a proud graduate of St. X class of ’57 and XU, where he received a BS in Physics and an MBA. He had a successful career as an Industrial Sales Engineer. He loved his family and watching his kids and grandkids play sports. He was a die-hard CCH football and basketball fan. Ever the dining enthusiast, he could often be found at Dee Felice or Knotty Pine enjoying jazz and crawfish. Have a beer or Manhattan in his honor! Visitation will be Thursday, November 3rd from 4:00 pm until Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 7:00 pm at St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017. In lieu of flowers, sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to, Covington Catholic High School, Notre Dame Academy or, the Rose Garden Center for Hope and Healing or St. X Scholarship Class of ’57.