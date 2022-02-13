Obituaries » Richard H. Jones

Burial Date: February 17, 2022 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY Feb. 17, 12 p.m.

Jones, Richard H.,76 of Covington, KY. passed away on February 13, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Florence. Richard is a Veteran of the United States Navy. He is preceded by his Parents; Benjamin and Julia Jones, Wife; Milogros Jones. Richard is survived by his Sons; Richard Jones, Benjamin Jones, Thomas Jones, Daughters; Millie Kordenbrock, Megan Jones, 18 Grandchildren and several Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday February 17, 2022 from 11:00am – 12:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Service will follow at 12:00 and interment will be in Floral Hills Cemetery, Taylor Mill.