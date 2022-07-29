Obituaries » Richard H. Finke

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: August 6, 2022 Sts. Boniface and James Church 304 Oak Street Ludlow, KY 41016 Aug. 6, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 48 times















Richard H. Finke, 81, of Ludlow passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 29, 2022, at his home.

Born in Florence, Kentucky on May 24, 1941, to William and Catherine (Ratterman) Finke, Richard was a retired truck driver of more than 50 years, having retired from Ellenbee Leggett Trucking Company. He was a longtime active member of Sts. Boniface & James Church, Ludlow; longtime member of the Ludlow Bromley Swim Club and he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a family man who enjoyed spending time with his nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends, gardening, baking, cooking, and camping.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Louise (Turner) Finke in 1994; his parents, William and Catherine Finke; sisters, Lois Knaley and Joyce Finke; and a brother, William Finke.

Survivors include his daughters, Shelly (Bill) Ridge and Teresa Galloway; son, Randy (Stacy Walls) Finke; sister, Eleanor Maddox; sister-in-law, Kathy Finke; six grandchildren, Michelle Vincent, Amy Vincent, Andrew (Courtney) Ridge, Allison Ridge, Ashley Ridge and Harley Carpenter; four great grandchildren, Peyton Rauch, Rodney Ferneding, Jr., Riley Ferneding and Emma Ridge; also, his longtime friend Nancy Clary and her children and he was a special Papaw Finke to the Clary kids.

Visitation is 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon, Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Sts. Boniface & James Church, Ludlow. Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow at 12:00 Noon. Interment with Military Honors will be in St. John Cemetery, Fort Mitchell. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Ludlow is serving the family.