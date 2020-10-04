Obituaries » Richard E. Williams

Richard Earl “Rick” Williams, 55, of Melbourne, formerly of Ft. Thomas, passed away on October 4, 2020 at his home in Melbourne, KY. Rick was a factory worker with SEGEPO-FSM. Rick loved golfing and fishing, and he enjoyed playing cards and shooting pool. Rick was preceded in death by his father, Earl Tipton Williams. Rick is survived by his mother, Martha (Guenther) Williams, his sisters, Linda (Marty) Malloy, Terry (Chip) Simpson, Diane (Bob) Steltenkamp, and Sharon (Richard) MacKnight. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. No Visitation. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorials are suggested to the Charity of Donors Choice. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family.