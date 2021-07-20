Obituaries » Richard E. Dunn

Burial Date: July 23, 2021 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 July 23, 1 p.m.

Richard Elton Dunn, 79 years of age, of Warsaw, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Richard was born in Cordova, Kentucky to his late parents, Raymond Elton Dunn and Shirley C. Henage-Dunn. He is also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy Pearl Dunn (neé Sallee) and his brother, Edwin Dunn. Left to mourn his Richard’s passing are his daughters, Kimberly Moore (Jim) and Julie Lorenzen (David); his son, Shawn Anderson (Jeannie); his grandchildren, Marlee, T.J., Ella, Emma, Lily Kate, Megan, Cole, Mia, Brianna, Hannah, and Hailey. Richard enjoyed playing golf, University of Kentucky basketball, the Cincinnati Reds, and above all watching his grandchildren’s sporting events. Visitation will take place on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Independence Cemetery, Independence, Kentucky. Memorial contributions in memory of Richard are suggested to First Church of Christ, 6080 Camp Ernst Road, Burlington, Kentucky 41005.