Richard E. Birkett

Burial Date: September 30, 2020

Richard “Rick” Birkett, age 68, of Cold Spring, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was born in Newport to the late, Arthur and Irene (Cass) on July 25, 1952. Rick was an Army Veteran who enjoyed bowling and camping in his free time. He was presently employed at Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky, TANK, as a bus driver. Rick is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger Birkett; father in law, Thomas J. Herms and sister in law, Marianne Seigel Herms. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; sons, Brad Birkett, Todd (Holly) Phelps, Danny (Sarah) Phelps; daughter, Erin Birkett; 5 grandchildren and his best friend Ray Pauly. A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 5:30 PM until the time of the service, 7:30PM at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Ft. Thomas. Memorial donations in honor of Rick are suggested to Family Nurturing, 5 Spiral Dr. Florence, KY 41042. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by the social distancing guidelines.