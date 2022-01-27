Obituaries » Richard Dressman

Richard Dressman, 83, of Florence, KY, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2021 at Florence Park Care Center in Florence, KY surrounded by his loving family. Richard was a Maintenance Supervisor with the Gap prior to retiring and proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Henry and Dorothy Mae (nee: Williams) Dressman. Richard is survived by his loving children, Kristi (Barry) Dressman, Kami Dressman, Kevin (Melissa) Dressman, David (Kristin) Dressman, Greg Dressman and Sean (Leah) Dressman along with their mom, Diana Dressman. He also leaves behind his 10 grandchildren, Michael, Dallin, Julia, Mark, Ann, Daniel Nelson, Spencer, Brilee, Josephine and Stevie. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 10:00am to 11:30am with funeral services to follow at the funeral home.