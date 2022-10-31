Obituaries » Richard Dault

Burial Date: November 12, 2022

Richard “Rick” Dault, age 80, of Latonia passed away on October 31, 2022 at his residence. He retired from Fischer Manufacturing and was an Army Veteran. He is survived by his wife-Patricia Von Hoene Dault, 3 daughters-Kathy (Mark) Solar, Theresa (Mike) Meadows and Dawn Dault, 1 Sister-Carolyn Fite, 7 grandchildren-Verlie (Larence) Klopfer, Alexis (Nate) Mastin, Jacob, Camdyn, Raven, Charlie and Shawn. Funeral services 10:30 AM Saturday, November 12, 2022, Visitation 9-10:30 AM Saturday all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial at Floral Hills Cemetery. Memorials to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.