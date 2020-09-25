Obituaries » Richard D. Ostendorf

Sept. 30, 7 p.m.

Richard D. “Butch” Ostendorf, 85 years of age of Ft. Wright passed away Friday at his residence with his family by his side. Butch was the loving husband of the late Margaret Mary “Marge” Ostendorf (nee Schrand). Loving father of Marie Ostendorf, Patty Mallory (Brian), Michelle Ostendorf, and the late Edward Ostendorf. Loving grandpa of Caitlyn Bird, Madeline Whaley, Ashton Mallory,and Payton Mallory. Dear brother of Carol Annear (Larry). He is survived by numerous in laws and nieces and nephews. Butch and his wife owned and operated Dick’s Standard Station in Covington. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at St. Agnes Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 7:00pm. Burial will be at Mother of God Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Memorial Donations can be made to Redwood School 71 Orphanage Rd., Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 or St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017