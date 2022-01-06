Obituaries » Richard D. Maggard

Burial Date: January 15, 2022 Alexandria United Methodist Church 8286 W Main St Alexandria, KY 41001 Jan. 15, 10:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 93 times















Richard Dean Maggard passed away on January 6th, 2021, at the age of 67 while living in Woodbury, MN. On November 6th, 1954, Rick was born in Martin, KY, to William Arnold and Mary Elaine (Slone) Maggard. Rick was number seven of eight children. He spent his early years in Hindman, KY, before moving to Lexington. Rick was president of his high school class at Tates Creek Senior High and attended the University of Kentucky, earning degrees in Psychology and Philosophy. On June 14th, 1975, Rick married Nancy Kees, with whom he spent nearly 47 years, having two children: Megan Elizabeth and Richard Dean, Jr.

Rick’s career had many facets, including manufacturing and real estate, spending the last 20 years in finance as a Certified Financial Planner. Rick was able to retire from Ameriprise Financial in 2017 to spend time with Nancy, their children and spouse, and their seven grandchildren.

Rick was known for his jovial nature. He valued people and loved to laugh. Rick’s happiest moments in life included, most of all, his family. Nothing gave him more joy than spending time with his seven grandchildren. His other hobbies included biking and hiking. Anything that took him outdoors made him glad. Rick also took great delight in studying his Bible. His relationship with God was above all things in his life. Anyone who knew him, even a little, knew this.

Rick leaves behind his wife Nancy, daughter and son-in-law, Megan & Curt Rens, son and daughter-in-law, Ric & Kristi Maggard, and his seven grandchildren: Katelyn, Emelia, & Camille Rens, Claire, Henry, Jack, & Ruby Maggard. He also leaves behind siblings Linda (Tom) Delaney, Doris (Dean) Stanley, Larry (Vicki) Maggard, and Jennifer (Vernon) Stevens, and brother-in-law, Jim Carothers, along with many nieces and nephews.

Rick’s funeral will be held on January 15th at Alexandria United Methodist Church, Alexandria, Kentucky with interment in Alexandria Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 9-10:15 AM. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM.