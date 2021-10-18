Obituaries » Richard C. Unkraut

Burial Date: October 25, 2021 Mother of God Church 119 West Sixth Street Covington, KY 41011 Oct. 25, 12 p.m.

Richard “Dick” Caroll Unkraut, 88 years of age passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Hospice on Monday. Dick was the loving husband of the late Marlene H. Unkraut (nee Logsdon). Loving father of Angela Ludwig (Cliff), Tina Marie Ellis (Ron), Lisa Kinney, and Kevin Unkraut (Joyce). Loving Pap to eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Dear brother of Robert Unkraut, Ronald Unkraut, Donald Unkraut, Dale Unkraut, Jack Unkraut, Dennis Unkraut, Diane Feiler, Karen Schadler.

He was a Navy Korean War Veteran. Visitation Sunday from 1:00 pm until 4:00pm at Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright, the family requests those in attendance to wear UK apparel or UK blue if possible. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00pm Monday at Mother of God Church. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery. Memorial Donations can be made to: St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Dr., Edgewood, KY 41017 or Honor Flight Tri-State 8627 Calumet Way, Cincinnati, OH 45249.