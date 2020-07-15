Obituaries » Richard C. Runyan

Burial Date: July 20, 2020

Richard C. “Rick” Runyan , 67, of Cold Spring, passed away on July 15, 2020 at St Elizabeth Hospital Edgewood, KY. Rick was born in Covington, KY. Rick graduated from St Thomas High School. He was a Salesman with Benjamin Moore for over 33years. A member of the Newport Elks and a number one Cleveland fan. Rick loved fishing,camping, golf and going to the shooting range. For many years he was Santa Claus, he loved to see the smiles on his kids faces. Rick loved watching his grandkids play sports and providing Fireworks for family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Huston Runyan, Rita Mary Ann(Gerner) Runyan, grandson, Corey, brother Bob. Rick is survived by his Daughter, Christy (Jeff) Ware Son, Rick (Sherri) Runyan, Sisters Marlene Wilson, Juanita Runyan- Edwards,Rosanne Mahan, Linda Kunberger, Brothers Tom and Mark Runyan. Grandchildren Colin ,Michaela, Collin, Logan, Sierra, Late Corey .Visitation will be held Monday 8:30 am to 10:30 am July 20th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home at 427 S Fort Thomas Avenue Fort Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am St Thomas Church, 26 E Villa, Fort Thomas,KY. Burial at St Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas. Memorials are suggested to ( Donate Life) Lifecenter, 615 Elsinore Place, Suite 400, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202.