Richard C. Kani, 73, of Florence, KY passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Facility in Edgewood, KY. Rich was born March 12, 1947 in Astoria, NY to the late Anton and Frances Kani. Rich proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was an avid fisher and golfer. He was a member of the VFW, the West Bank Fishing Club, the Pleasant Valley Rotary in Alabama, and a proud member of the Sportsman Coastal Conservation Association in Louisiana. Richard was also a proud husband, father, and grandfather and he will be dearly missed. Rich is survived by his loving wife: Milly Kani, his children: Toni (Jon) Nemi and Beth (Todd) Herrick, his grandchildren: Presley and Henry Nemi, and his dear siblings: Roger (Linda) Kani, and Gale (Tom) Beh. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, services for Rich will be handled in private at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vietnam Agent Orange Relief & Responsibility Campaign at P.O.Box 303 – Prince Station, New York, NY 10012-0006