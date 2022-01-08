Obituaries » Richard B. Musk

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Richard Brian Musk, 49, of Florence passed away Saturday, January 8 at his residence.

Born April 26, 1972 in Cincinnati. He is the son of Richard Musk of Highland Heights and Shirley Barnes of Falmouth.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son Bret (Amber) Musk of Independence; grandchildren Declan, Tristan and Tyson; his brother Scott Musk of Falmouth; stepbrother Kraig Goodwin; stepsisters Julie (Eric) Schimpf of Ft. Thomas, Jenni (Jon) McBride of Alexandria, and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his stepmom, Pat Musk and stepbrother Keith Goodwin.

Brian enjoyed music, horror movies and playing cards. He also had a great sense of humor. His favorite movies were Fried Green Tomatoes and The Sister Act series.

