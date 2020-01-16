Obituaries » Richard A. Williams

Burial Date: January 19, 2020 Latonia Baptist Church 38th and Church Street Latonia, KY 41015 Jan. 19, 6 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 51 times















Richard A. “Dick” Williams, 93, of Taylor Mill Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, January 16, 2020 at his residence.

Richard was the loving husband of Jeanne C. Williams, 67 years of marriage, and loving father of Dr. Richard B. Williams M.D. (Sherry).

Survivors include his grandchildren, Rachel Williams-Bernholch (Matthew), Richard T. Williams, and great granddaughter, Joelle Renee Bernholc, niece Debbie Sipple Jones (Terry), and beloved family friend, Sandra Wayman. Richard was a long time member of Latonia Baptist Church where he served as a trustee and Sunday School teacher. Richard ”Dick” was a lifelong educator, serving as a teacher, Holmes High School Principal, and Covington Board of Education assistant superintendent.

Visitation 4pm until time of service 6pm, Sunday, January 19, 2020 all at Latonia Baptist Church, 38th and Church Street, Latonia, KY 41015.

Family Christian Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, at the convenience of the family.

Memorials to Latonia Baptist Church or Atria Summit Memory Care Unit, 2625 Legends Way, Crestview Hills, KY 41017.

SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA is serving the family.