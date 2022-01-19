Obituaries » Richard A. Hill

Burial Date: January 27, 2022 1680 Dixie Highway Fort Wright, KY 41011 Jan. 27, 11:30 a.m.

Richard A. Hill passed away peacefully Wednesday morning at St. Elizabeth Hospice surround by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Christine Hill (nee Bright). Dear brother of Janet Gerhardt, Charles F. Hill (Carol), and Thomas Hill. Dear brother n law of A. John Bright (Tammy), David Bright, Dennis Bright (Nancy), Kevin Bright (Tish) and Kathleen Bright Chambers. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday from 9:30 am until 11:30 am at St. Agnes Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cinderella’s Closet / Immanuel UMC 2551 Dixie Highway, Lakeside Park, KY 41017 ( Checks payable to: Cinderella’s Closet/ IUMC) or St Agnes Church 1680 Dixie Highway, Ft. Wright, KY 41011. The Family has asked that you wear a mask if attending services.