Obituaries » Richard A. Elliott

Burial Date: November 5, 2022 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Nov, 5, 3 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 32 times















Richard Allen Elliott, 64 of Lakeside Park, KY passed away on October 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood. He was an extremely talented Sign Painter, Woodworker, Cook and Graphic Artist. He enjoyed spending time with his family, listening to music, and practicing his art. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Eli and Patricia Elliott. Richard is survived by his Children, Amy Pemberton (James), Erin Elliott (Chad Defife) and Clayton Elliott; Grandchildren, Savannah, Alexis, Cassandra, Great grandson, Wyatt; Brothers, Daniel Elliott (Mary) & Terry Digges-Elliott (Elaine), Sister, Mary Anne Elliott. A visitation will take place on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 1 pm until the Service at 3 pm.