Obituaries » Rhonda L. Huling

Rhonda Lea Huling, 60, of Covington, KY, passed away on Thursday, March, 2, 2023. Born on October 28, 1962, in Cincinnati, OH, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Nancy Huling. Rhonda was 1980 graduate of Holmes High School and went on to work as an Instructional Assistant for Covington Independent Schools for 25 years before retiring. She enjoyed Word Find Puzzles, playing board games and reading. Rhonda loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Rhonda was preceded in death by her beloved life partner of 35 years: William Bannister Jr.; son: Marcus Huling; sister: Glenda Hodge and grandson: Caleb Bannister. Rhonda is survived by her daughter: Marisha Huling; son: Jerome (Danielle) Bannister; brothers: Dan Huling and Jon Huling; sister: Brenda (Gary) Stacy and 8 grandchildren. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 1:00 P.M. until the Memorial Service at 3:00 P.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Services will be officiated by Pastor Ben Brown.