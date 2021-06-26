Obituaries » Rhonda K. Hillhouse

Burial Date: June 30, 2021 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 June 30, 1 p.m.

Rhonda Kay Hillhouse, age 66 of Florence, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021. Rhonda had spent her early days working at Duro Bag in Ludlow before being a waitress in Houston, TX at Champs and moved back to Florence and served at IHop for 10 years. She was a wonderful, energetic wife and devoted grandmother.

Rhonda is survived by her husband of 49 years: William Carl Hillhouse Jr., Florence, children: William Carl Hillhouse III, Florence, Rebecca Kay Hillhouse, Florence, Shane (Monica) Hillhouse, Crittenden, 14 grandchildren, one great-grandson, siblings: Danny Thomas, Crittenden, Sheila McMurray, Crittenden, Mike Thomas, Independence, Ronnie Thomas, Covington, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: J.C. and Audrey Thomas, cousin: Maria Della Keel, grandson: Tobias Quinto, and siblings: Sandra Schudder, Roger Thomas, Johnny Thomas and Timmy Thomas.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Linnemann Funeral Home, Burlington. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 pm. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Flowers can be sent to 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005.