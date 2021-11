Obituaries » Rhoda Hensley

Burial Date: November 24, 2021 Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger 30 Commonwealth Avenue Erlanger, KY 41018 Nov. 24, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 31 times















Rhoda Hensley, 89, of Erlanger, KY, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Elmcroft of Florence. Rhoda was born in Oneida, KY on September 21, 1932 to the late Steven and Ada (Baker) Barrett. She is survived by her husband of 64 years Elzie Hensley Jr., son Ed Hensley, grandsons Curt and Andrew Hensley, great grandchildren Kylie, Evan, Quinn, and Abigail Hensley, and sisters Betty Allen and Nettie Lovings. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 from 11am until 1pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation and begin at 1pm. The interment will be at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.