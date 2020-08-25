Obituaries » Reynold F. Gerson

Burial Date: August 29, 2020 Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 5876 Veterans Way Burlington, KY 41005 Aug. 29, 10 a.m.

Reynold “Renny” F. Gerson, 73 of Burlington, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on December 30, 1946 to the late Harold and Alice Gerson. Renny grew up in Toledo and attended the University of Toledo, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Si fraternity. Later he and his wife, Linda, joined the University of Toledo Alumni Association. Renny enjoyed watching Michigan football and always loved a great rare steak with a martini. He loved the beach and moved down to Florida but his heart was always in Kentucky with his daughter and grandsons. Renny was a selfless, devoted husband, Father and grandfather and was very strong in his Catholic faith.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years: Linda Gerson, daughter: Carrie (Brent) Stover, grandsons: Ethan and Blake, and many other relatives and friends.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Linnemann Funeral Home, Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 29 Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Burlington. Interment will be held privately by the family at St. John’s Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Due to COVID-19, face masks are requested for services and social distancing to be maintained. Memorial contributions can be made to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation in memory of Renny (21301 S Tamiami Trl Ste 320 PMB 226 Ester, FL 33928.