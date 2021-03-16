Obituaries » Rev. Mason C. Barker, Jr.

Burial Date: March 27, 2021 Sherman Full Gospel 3185 Dixie Hwy Dry Ridge, KY 41035 March 27, 2 - 4 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 87 times















Rev. Mason C. Barker, Jr. had a peaceful transition to heaven on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. He was born in 1944 to Dema and Mason C. Barker, Sr. He spent his childhood in Newport, KY and Florida. On a beautiful summer day in 1964, he met his wife, Barbara Workman, at a local swimming pool. They were married in 1965 and had almost 57 years of joy together. They have two children, the oldest son Tony Barker (Sonja) of Florence, KY with three children, Amy, Martin and Christi and their younger son, John Barker (Kris) of Crittenden, KY with four children, Matthew, Caedmon, Hayden and Cheyenne. They also have many great-grandchildren. Besides his wife and sons, Mason’s family include Ted (Phoebe), Margaret Ann and Wayne Barker who all live in Florida. In his early days he owned his own business, Barker Heating and Cooling, and then went on to be the Director of Education at Institute of Technical Careers in Cincinnati. In 1979, he gave his life to Jesus at a tent revival on US 25. Soon after that, he realized God had a plan for the rest of his life when he was called to minister the gospel to the poor, homeless and literally every creature of the world. He and his wife founded Storehouse Ministries, Inc. in 1983, which included a soup kitchen, free store, Eagle Life Change Program and many more ministries including Word of Faith Church all based in Covington, KY. Mason also traveled to many countries including Mexico, England, Africa and Jamaica to hold revivals. Even after he retired, Mason continued to serve including Director of Helping Hands of Grant Co. and distributing Senior Commodities for Grant County. He also joined with the Cincinnati Freestore to start monthly food distributions throughout Grant Co. Mason also ministered and assisted Pastor Ray Gaines at Sherman Full Gospel Church for many years. His greatest ministry was in the highways and byways. Mason loved to share the goodness of God and was always helping anyone who had a need. He was also a Free Mason and a Kentucky Colonel. Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home in Florence, KY is assisting the family during this time. A Celebration of Life Service for Mason will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Sherman Full Gospel Church on US 25 (3185 Dixie Hwy), Dry Ridge, KY. Everyone is welcomed to come and visit with Mason’s family and friends, and to celebrate a life well lived.