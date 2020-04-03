Obituaries » Rev. John H. Dutill, Jr.

Services will be held at a later date.

Rev. John Howard Dutill, Jr., 85 years of age, departed this life on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was born in Umatilla, Florida, on July 24, 1935, to his late parents John Howard Dutill, Sr. and Ethel Mae Kennedy Dutill. He is also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marjorie Frances Parker Dutill and his sisters, Margaret Swindells, Dorothy Merrill and Janet Fitzgerald. Left to mourn John’s passing are his children John Mark Dutill, David Parker Dutill, and Rebecca Lynn Filippi; his grandchildren Christy Lynn Dutill and Jack Filippi; his sister, Jean Delp; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends. John served as a Methodist minister for several churches in the Kentucky Conference from 1959 – 1979. He was an active member of the Florence United Methodist Church and the Fellowship of Christian Magicians. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of Rev. Dutill’s life will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to: Youth and Children’s Ministries at Florence United Methodist Church, 8585 Old Toll Road, Florence, Kentucky 41042. Stith Funeral Home, Florence is serving the family.