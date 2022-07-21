Obituaries » Rev. Finley Isaacs, Jr.

Burial Date: July 25, 2022 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY July 25, 11 a.m.

Rev. Finley Isaacs Jr., age 84, of Independence, KY, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. The son of the late Hazel {Botner} and Finley Isaacs Sr., Finley was born in Vincent, KY on July 8, 1938.

Finley enjoyed his life to the fullest but most importantly devoted his life to our Lord and Savior. He was a minister for 39 years and was the former pastor of Morning View United Methodist Church. He proudly obtained a certificate of ordained ministry from the United Methodist Church. Finley officiated 100 funerals and over 60 weddings and has left a lasting legacy for his friends, family and community. Most of all, Finley enjoyed his time spent with his family and found great joy in attending his grandchildren’s activities.

In addition to his ministry, after 42 years of service, Finley retired as Office Manager from Cincinnati Electronics in Mason, Ohio.

He also served in the United States Army National Guard.

Those left to carry on Finley’s legacy are his wife of 62 years, Freda Isaacs; sons Jeffrey (Debbie) Isaacs and Michael (Karen) Isaacs; sisters Bernice Booth, Virginia (Bernard) Anthe, and Shirley Rucker; brother Buddy (Freddye) Isaacs; and grandchildren Tyler, Grace, Parker, and Paige Isaacs.

Finley is united in heaven with his parents, sister Vala Kilburn, and brothers Bobby and Paul Isaacs.

Visitation will be held between 4 PM and 7 PM on Sunday, July 24th at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051. His funeral will take place at the funeral home on Monday, July 25th at 11 AM. Finley will be laid to rest at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Elizabeth Foundation c/o Hospice Programs at 1 Medical Village Drive Edgewood, KY 41017.