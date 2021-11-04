Obituaries » Rene Sams

Rene Sams of Florence, passed away peacefully after a courageous 5-year battle with cancer on Thursday, November 4, 2021, in the comfort of her home while surrounded by her family. Rene was born in Ft. Thomas, KY on March 13, 1972. She was a full-time homemaker and loved to care for her family. Rene will be remembered for her bravery and for being the tough fighter she was all her life. In her spare time, she enjoyed going for walks and listening to music. She was a wife, mom, daughter, and sister who will be missed beyond measure.

She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Joey Sams; beloved sons, Joey (Amber) Sams, Jr. and Tommy Sams; father, Edward (Cheryl) Herzner; sister, Courtney Herzner; and many other close friends and family members who will forever cherish her memory.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Mandia Herzner.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Highway Florence, KY 41042. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM, at the funeral home. Following the service, Rene will be laid to rest at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Taylor Mill, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her name to St. Elizabeth Cancer Research Center, https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/SEH. To share a memory or to leave an online condolence to the family, please visit the tribute wall tab.