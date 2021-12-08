Obituaries » Rebecca Dearwater

Burial Date: December 12, 2021 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Florence Location 8461 Dixie Highway Florence, KY Dec. 12, 4 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 46 times















Rebecca “Becky” Dearwater, 99, of Florence, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Rosedale Green Nursing Home in Latonia. Becky was born on September 17, 1922, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Gertrude {Hughes} and Herbert Kelly. She was married to Harry Thomas Dearwater whom preceded her in death in 2013.

She was a member of the Florence Baptist Church for many years. Becky enjoyed gardening flowers, cross stitching, and reading historical romance novels.

Becky will be deeply missed by her beloved children Gary (Dana) Dearwater, Bill (Mary) Dearwater, and Nancy (Kirk) Evans; her four grandchildren Josh and Zac Dearwater, and Lindsey and Nathan Evans; and one great-grandson Bennett Evans.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harry Thomas Dearwater, and son Dennis A. Dearwater.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM with a memorial service to follow at 4:00 PM at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042. Inurnment will take place on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, 205 Eibeck Ln. Williamstown, KY 41097. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators at 51 Cavalier Dr. Suite 200 Florence, KY 41042.