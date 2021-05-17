Obituaries » Reba R. Mooningham

Mooneyham, Reba Regina,50 of Erlanger, Ky. passed away on May 17,2021 at her home. Reba is preceded in death by her Father; Amos Marcum, Mother; Isabelle Lain Hatton, Brother; Donnie Marcum. She is survived by her Son; Kyle Mooneyham, Daughter; Kaila Mooneyham, Brother; Michael Marcum, David Marcum, Sisters; Carolyn Marcum, Debbie Marcum, Sandra Marcum. Celebration of Life will be held on a later date. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.