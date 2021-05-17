A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Reba R. Mooningham

May 17, 2021

Mooneyham, Reba Regina,50 of Erlanger, Ky. passed away on May 17,2021 at her home. Reba is preceded in death by her Father; Amos Marcum, Mother; Isabelle Lain Hatton, Brother; Donnie Marcum. She is survived by her Son; Kyle Mooneyham, Daughter; Kaila Mooneyham, Brother; Michael Marcum, David Marcum, Sisters; Carolyn Marcum, Debbie Marcum, Sandra Marcum. Celebration of Life will be held on a later date. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.



