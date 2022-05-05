Obituaries » Reba L. Kelley

Burial Date: May 14, 2022 Florence Baptist Temple 1898 Florence Pike Burlington, KY 41005 May 14, 5 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 37 times















Reba L. Kelley (nee: Hedrick), 87, of Florence, KY passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Reba was a retired Clerical Worker for the Federal Government and a longtime member of Florence Baptist Temple in Burlington, KY and Hallmark Baptist Church in Cedar Park, TX. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with her family during her free time. Reba was born to the late, Arnie Woodrow and Reba (nee: Hager) Hedrick. She was preceded in death by her husband William A. Kelley, brothers, Arnie Lowell, Billy Joe, Guy Dewey and Arnie Jr. and granddaughter, Lauren Kelley. She is survived by her sister, Ann (Bill) Toms and her loving children, Debra L. Fithian, Melody A. Leek, Michael S. (Dani) Kelley and Donna E. (Rolando) Ramos. She also leaves behind her wonderful grandchildren, Kenneth James Damron, Zackary Fithian, Jenna Hans, Amanda Simms, Kristopher Leek, Michelle Clark, Michael Kelley, Andrew Kelley, Kristen Munoz and Shaun Ramos along with 9 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at Florence Baptist Temple, 1898 Florence Pike, Burlington, KY with services to follow at the church. Burial will be at Burlington Cemetery on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 10am. Memorial contributions can be made to Florence Baptist Temple, 1898 Florence Pike, Burlington, KY 41005.