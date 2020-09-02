Obituaries » Reba J. Stansberry

Burial Date: September 8, 2020 Community Family Church 11875 Taylor Mill Road Independence, KY 41051 Sept. 8, 6 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 21 times















Reba Jean Stansberry, of Northern KY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her home. She was born the daughter of the late James Edwin Taylor Sr. and Mary Margrete (Parker) Taylor on November 20, 1942 in Benton, KY.

Reba attended Community Family Church. Before his passing in 2013, Reba loved to go fishing with her husband. She also loved to do puzzle books. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Stansberry.

She is survived by her daughter, Cristie Dinser; grandchildren, Amber (Todd) Stieby and Tiffany (Derek) Hess; great grandchildren, Emma, Addison, and Brianna Stieby; and her brother, James E. Taylor Jr.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 4:00PM until time of service at 6:00PM at Community Family Church, 11875 Taylor Mill Rd, Independence, KY 41051. Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery at 3:00PM in Knoxville, TN.

Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions, face coverings are required, temperatures will be taken before entrance into the church and attendance will be limited to the church’s recommendations while still maintaining 6 feet of social distancing.