Burial Date: March 15, 2023 Stith Funeral Home (Florence) 7500 US Hwy 42 Florence, KY 41042 March 15, 1 p.m.

Reba Joyce Nevil, 89 years of age, of Florence, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 9, 2023. She was born in Humboldt, TN to the late Leron and Virginia Nevil. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry and Larry Nevil. Reba was an Executive Secretary for General Electric for over 35 years. She enjoyed ceramics, painting, and crocheting, and was an accomplished stenographer. Reba was a long-time member of Florence Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister and aunt who cherished her family and faith above all. Reba leaves behind her brother, Bobby Nevil (Darla); nieces and nephews, Michael Nevil, Jennifer Nelson (Joseph), Monique Nevil Weir, Brian Nevil (Lisa), Adam Nevil (Darlane), Tamara Roseburrough (Scott) and Brandon Nevil. She also leaves behind many great nieces and nephews as well as great great nieces and nephews, relatives and dear friends and her beloved dog, Doolie. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Garden, in Taylor Mill, KY. Memorials donations may be made in Reba’s honor to Hope Ministries of Northern KY.