Obituaries » Raymond P. Ridgell, Sr.

Burial Date: December 21, 2021 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 Dec. 21, 2 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 98 times















Raymond Philip Ridgell Sr., age 68 of Union, KY passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021. Phil was born on September 5, 1953 in Ohio to Raymond Noble Ridgell and Ruth Dixon and was a Machinist with the Ford Motor Company. Phil is survived by his Wife of 47 Years Donna Gordon Ridgell, Son Raymond Philip Ridgell Jr. (Bari Lynne), Daughter Courtney Ridgell, Sister Penny Holcomb, and Grandchildren Louis Raymond Ridgell and Beau Bryant Ridgell. Visitation will be from 11AM – 2 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 2 PM on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.