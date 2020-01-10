Obituaries » Raymond L. Woltermann

Burial Date: January 14, 2020 St. Thomas Church 26 E. Villa Place Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 Jan. 14, 10 - 11 a.m.

Raymond Louis Woltermann, 83, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Friday, January 10th surrounded by the “Rat Pack”. He was the founder of Woltermann Insurance, Wilder, as well as an avid golfer, tennis player and professional driver. Ray was also a member of the Newport Optimist Club, Newport Elks, Holy Name Society, St. Thomas Boosters and Newport Central Catholic Boosters and was a coach to many. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Lou (nee. Kettler) Woltermann and brothers, Ken & Jay Woltermann. Ray is survived by his daughters, Patty (Tony) Haubner, Marianne Guthier, Jan (Shawn) Erschell, Kathie (Mike) Landrum & Jeanne Barth; son, Bob Woltermann; sister, Judy (Ray) Albrinck; 27 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. The Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Monday, January 13th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, January 14th at St. Thomas Church, Ft. Thomas with Interment to follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas Church Capital Campaign, 26 East Villa Place, Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 or Newport Central Catholic, 13 Carothers Rd., Newport, KY 41071.