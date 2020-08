Obituaries » Raymond L. Terrell

No services scheduled.

Terrell, Raymond Lee, 60, of Newport, KY passed away on August 10, 2020. Raymond is preceded in death by his Parents; Raymond and Margaret Terrell. He is survived by his Sisters; Debbie Siler and Ann Reeves. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.