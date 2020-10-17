Obituaries » Raymond L. Klump

Burial Date: October 22, 2020

Raymond Leo Klump, 85, of Crestview, passed away on Saturday, October 17th at Carmel Manor Nursing Home, Ft. Thomas. He was a retired union carpenter and a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, active in the Foresters, Mariners and Holy Name Society. Ray loved horseshoes, his beagles, hunting, fishing and camping. He will be reunited with his wife, Jane Evelyn Klump (nee. Zink) and sons, Tony, James & Steve (Camille) Klump. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Franklin (Mildred) Klump. Raymond is survived by his daughters, Carol (Brian) Rieger, Jeanne (Mark) Cooper & Kathy (Kenneth) Meyer; son, John Klump; sister, Mary (the late William) Lloyd; brother, Tom (Sue) Klump; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 22nd at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring. A Eulogy will immediately precede Mass. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. The mass will be streamed live on Facebook Live. You can view it by entering the daughter’s name, Kathy Klump Meyer, in the search bar. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Cold Spring. Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Church Grow Fund, 4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076.