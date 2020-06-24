Obituaries » Raymond J. Boughner

Burial Date: June 27, 2020 Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Avenue Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 June 27, 10 a.m.

Raymond Joseph Boughner, 79, of Ft Thomas, KY, passed away on June 24, 2020, one day before his 80th birthday. Ray was a former Marine, member of VFW in Southgate, KY and was a General Manager at Cincinnati Bell Supply. Ray was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jane Boughner, father, Raymond Boughner, wife Martha (nee Conolly) Boughner, daughter Mary Barbara (nee Boughner) Schreiber and grandson Charles Joseph Raymond Schreiber. Sisters MaryEllen Roche and Frances Shepherd. Ray is survived by his wife Carolyn (nee Martin) Boughner, son Charles (Ann) Boughner, son David (Elizabeth) Boughner, step daughter Lori (David) Wolfzorn, step daughter Carrie (Bret) Louder, brothers Richard (Judy) Boughner, John (Annie) Boughner, sisters Ann (Paul) Basham, Karen (Ray) Yost, brother in law David Shepherd, Jim Roche and 13 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild. Visitation will take place to the public from 9-10 AM Saturday June 27, 2020. Service to follow at 10:00 AM at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft Thomas, Ky .Burial at St Stephen Cemetery, Ft Thomas, Ky. Guests are encouraged to abide by social distancing standards. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimers Association, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or NAMI- National Alliance on Mental Illness, 303 Court Street, Suite 707, Covington, KY 41011.