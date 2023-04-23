Obituaries » Raymond F. Cole

Burial Date: May 3, 2023 Highland Cemetery 2167 Dixie Highway Fort Mitchell, KY May 3, 10:30 a.m.

Raymond F. Cole, 97, of Morning View, KY, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 23, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Raymond proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp during WWII. He was a Machinist prior to retiring and a lifelong farmer, known as a “gentleman’s farmer”. He was preceded in death by his wife Delsa Cole and brother, Henry Roland. Raymond is survived by his loving children, Edward “Eddie” Cole and James (Melody) Cole. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Candice Cole McClure, Mercer, Ridley and Conrad. Graveside services will held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 10:30am at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY with Military Honors to follow.